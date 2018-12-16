How Lata Mangeshkar Made Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's Wedding More Special

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's extravagant wedding was the whole country's focus but what made it more special was when the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar showered her love and blessings on the newly-wed couple in a special way.

Lata Mangeshkar showered her blessing with a recording of the Gayatri Mantra, a Ganesh Stuti and a lovely message sung in her soulful voice. The legendary singer took to recording the rendition in her own voice after years and congratulated the Piramal couple with her gifted uniqueness.

The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan gave a small introductory speech, explaining the significance of the rendition before Lata ji's recording was played during wedding rituals of the couple on December 12.

Reliance heiress Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding was attended by a number of prominent politicians and A-list celebrities from both, Bollywood and Hollywood. The couple got hitched on December 12, sweeping the whole country with their lavish wedding ceremonies.