West Bengal Advocate General Kishore Datta Resigns Citing 'Personal Reasons'

On Tuesday, West Bengal Advocate General Kishore Datta resigned from his post citing "personal reasons". His resignation was accepted by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with immediate effect, according to the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor tweeted,

In terms of Article 165 of the Constitution have accepted with immediate effect resignation submitted by Shri Kishore Datta, Senior Advocate, as Advocate General of State of West Bengal @MamataOfficial with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/IKK0Iu4qeG — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) September 14, 2021

Datta, who took charge in February 2017, is the fourth advocate general of West Bengal in a row to have resigned from the post during the Mamata Banerjee regime.

Before Datta, the first advocate general of the Mamata Banerjee's TMC government, Anindya Mitra and his successors Bimal Chatterjee and Jayanta Mitra have also resigned from their posts.

(With PTI Inputs)