Monday, Dec 13, 2021
West Bank Operation: Israeli Forces Kill 31-Year-Old Palestinian Man

According to Israeli media, the paramilitary Border Police, aided by army soldiers, entered Nablus to arrest a wanted Palestinian. Clashes erupted when Palestinians threw explosives toward the forces.

Isareli Forces | AP

2021-12-13T10:56:30+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 10:56 am

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man during clashes that erupted in the West Bank city of Nablus early Monday, the official Palestinian news agency reported.

Citing medics, Wafa news agency identified the slain man as Jamil Kayyal, 31, adding that he was hit by a gunshot in the head. 

Israeli media reported that paramilitary Border Police, aided by army soldiers, entered Nablus to arrest a wanted Palestinian and the clashes erupted when a group of Palestinians threw explosives toward the forces. There were no casualties among the Israeli troops, which arrested the wanted man.

The Israeli military referred a request for comment to the Border Police, which did not respond immediately.

Online videos appeared to show Kayyal lying on the ground, bleeding, after the forces left the neighbourhood.

The Israeli military often conducts arrest raids in the West Bank, even in territories that are under the control of the Palestinian Authority, the internationally recognized entity that has limited autonomy in parts of the area. The near-daily raids are in search of Palestinian militants and are often followed by clashes that are sometimes deadly.

The Palestinians want the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which Israel captured and annexed in 1967, as part of a future state. Peace negotiations between the two sides ground to a halt more than a decade ago. 

