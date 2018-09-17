﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Weekly Wrap-up: Mahindra Marazzo Vs XUV500, Jeep Compass With Sunroof Coming Soon, Tiago NRG Vs Rivals & More

Weekly Wrap-up: Mahindra Marazzo Vs XUV500, Jeep Compass With Sunroof Coming Soon, Tiago NRG Vs Rivals & More

From new product launches to some interesting revelations, here’s all that happened in the week that went by

17 September 2018
Weekly Wrap-up: Mahindra Marazzo Vs XUV500, Jeep Compass With Sunroof Coming Soon, Tiago NRG Vs Rivals & More
Weekly Wrap-up: Mahindra Marazzo Vs XUV500, Jeep Compass With Sunroof Coming Soon, Tiago NRG Vs Rivals & More
outlookindia.com
2018-09-17T13:06:49+0530

Latest Developments

Jeep Compass To Get Sunroof: Bookings for the sunroof-clad Compass are now open. There will be more features on offer over the existing top variant.

Nissan Reveals Sketches Of Upcoming Kicks SUV: The Kicks is set to launch in India early next year and the sketches reveal that it’s going to look much like its European cousin.

More Hyundai EVs Coming After Kona Electric: Hyundai will have three electric vehicles in India in the near future. The Kona Electric is coming in 2019.

Maruti S-Cross Becomes More Expensive: The Maruti crossover’s prices have been hiked but there are some more features on offer too.

New Launches

Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition: The limited-edition Verna looks youthful in this shade of blue. It also packs wireless charging and gets sporty all-black interior theme.

Tata Tiago NRG: Missed reading about the Tiago’s adventurous cousin in the week? The newly launched Tata packs a touchscreen infotainment system and rides higher off the ground than the Tiago.

Nissan Sunny Special Edition: Nissan is offering a touchscreen infotainment system and some cosmetic updates on the Sunny sedan. The updates just cost Rs 9,000 extra.

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars Jeep Compass Tata Tiago NRG Mahindra Marazzo Mahindra XUV500 Electric vehicles (EVs) Hyundai Kona Maruti S-Cross Hyundai Verna Nissan Sunny Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : DUSU Elections: Delhi University Poll Results Challenged In High Court
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters