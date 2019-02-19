WATCH: Vintage Yuvraj Singh Floors Fans With Stunning Sweep Six

Yuvraj Singh, one of the cleanest hitters of the cricket ball, was at his innovative best while playing in a friendly match in the Maldives.

Representing Air India against a local side in Male in the India-Maldives Friendship Cricket Series, the 37-year-old predicted the line of delivery well in advance, giving him time to get in the position to play that audacious shot to the amazement of the few gathering fans in the ground and thousands online.

Watch the shot here:

The match was organised jointly by the Maldives sports ministry, the Indian embassy and the Maldives Cricket Board.

“I am very pleased that cricket was chosen to strengthen the friendship between the two countries,” Yuvraj Singh was quoted as saying by the Maldives media.

The celebrated all-rounder, who played vital roles in both the successful campaigns in the inaugural 2007 World TwentyT20 and 2011 Cricket World Cup, will be seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, which starts on March 23.

Yuvraj last played for India in an ODI match against the West Indies at North Sound in June 2017. The veteran of 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is, however, has lost relevance in the Indian set-up. And was released by Kings XI Punjab ahead of the upcoming IPL, only to be picked up by Mumbai Indians in the accelerated auction after initially going unsold.

The Punjab southpaw once famously hit England pacer Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the 2007 World Twenty.

Meanwhile, the BCCI on Tuesday announced a partial schedule for the IPL 2019.