Watch - Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya Get Their Debut Caps Ahead Of The First ODI In Pune

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, and all-rounder Krunal Pandya earned their maiden ODI caps on Tuesday. 1st ODI Blog | News | Scorecard



The selectors had the duo in India's 18-member squad for the three-match series against England.

Krishna and Krunal have been rewarded for their good performances in the recently held Vijay Hazare Trophy.



Krishna, who has been on the radar for a while and has also earned Virat Kohli's praise, took 14 wickets in the domestic 50-over competition while Krunal, who has played 18 T20s, earned his maiden ODI call-up by scoring two hundreds and as many fifties in five games for Baroda.





All three ODIs will be played in Pune, starting March 23.



For England, Sam Billings, Tom Curran and Moeen Ali are back in the XI.



The opening match is being played at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje on the outskirts of the city, sans spectators.



India beat England 3-1 in the four-Test series before claiming a 3-2 victory in the five-match T20 series on Saturday.



1st ODI TEAMS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna



England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

