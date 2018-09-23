﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Watch: Pakistani Man Sings Indian National Anthem At India, Pakistan Cricket Match

Watch: Pakistani Man Sings Indian National Anthem At India, Pakistan Cricket Match

The man said he had got goosebumps when he first listened to the Indian national anthem in a Bollywood movie and the move was a small gesture of peace from his side

Outlook Web Bureau 23 September 2018
Watch: Pakistani Man Sings Indian National Anthem At India, Pakistan Cricket Match
Pakistani cricket fan Adil Taj, during an India Vs Pakistan match
Courtesy: Twitter
Watch: Pakistani Man Sings Indian National Anthem At India, Pakistan Cricket Match
outlookindia.com
2018-09-23T12:44:22+0530

In a small gesture of peace, a video of a Pakistani cricket fan singing the Indian national anthem during a match between India and Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup has gone viral, according to a media report.

 

Adil Taj, 29, was among the thousands of cricket enthusiasts who attended the match on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in which Pakistan lost to India by eight wickets.

Taj said that he had got goosebumps when he first listened to the Indian national anthem in a Bollywood movie and the move was a small gesture of peace from his side, Gulf News reported.

"I am a big Bollywood fan. I heard the Indian national anthem in the Hindi movie, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. One of the scenes about the anthem was so emotional, it gave me goosebumps. From then onwards, I tried to learn the anthem when it was sung before any cricket match that India was playing," Taj was quoted as saying by the report.

"During the match, the Pakistan national anthem was sung first, all Indians who were in the stadium stood up and paid due respect. This touched me and I thought I should join them in singing their anthem," Taj, who lives in Dubai, said.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Indo-Pak Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Haryana CBSE Topper Gangrape: Two Prime Accused, Including Army Man Arrested
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters