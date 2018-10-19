Volkswagen Launches Connect Edition Polo, Ameo, Vento; Adds New Features

Volkswagen has launched Connect Edition models of three of its cars: Polo, Ameo and Vento. The limited-run models are equipped with a telematics system and some cosmetic updates.

Volkswagen’s telematics system is known as Volkswagen Connect. The ‘Connect’ app enables users to connect their car to their smartphone through a plug and play data dongle fitted to the on-board diagnostics (OBD) port of the car. Once installed and connected with a smartphone via Bluetooth, customers can make use of features like trip tracking, fuel cost monitor, driver behaviour monitor, location sharing, SOS call and book service appointment.

Other Connect Edition highlights include:

Black carbon finish on ORVMs

Glossy black roof and side soil

Chrome “Connect“ badge on fender

Leatherette seat covers

Aluminum pedals

Some other changes in the regular models include:

New Lapiz Blue body color

16” alloy wheels with new design (Gray Portago) (available in Highline Plus variant)

Glovebox light

Rear USB charging port

Moonstone colour radio surround trim

Apart from these updates which are standard across all the models, Volkswagen has also introduced some model-specific updates such as:

Polo

Polo GT - Chequered seat fabric

Polo - Leatherette seat cover

Vento

Dual front side airbags, taking total number of available airbags to 4

15-inch diamond-cut alloys for Highline variant

Body-coloured rear spoiler

Prices

As far as pricing is concerned, Volkswagen says all these features including the ‘Connect Edition’ specials will be offered to customers at not extra cost.

Here are the prices:

