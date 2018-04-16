Volkswagen Ameo Gets A New Petrol Heart

In March 2018, Volkswagen replaced the Polo’s 1.2-litre petrol engine with an all-new 1.0-litre unit. At the time, the German carmaker announced that all its vehicles equipped with the 1.2-litre unit will now switch to smaller engine. A month later, it has done exactly that with the Ameo sub-4 metre sedan.

Advertisement opens in new window

The 1.0-litre petrol engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and makes 76PS of power and 95Nm of torque, which is 1PS and 15Nm lesser than the outgoing engine. This makes the Ameo the least powerful petrol car in its segment. The 1.5-litre TDI diesel engine, on the other hand, continues to power the diesel variants of the sedan.

Apart from this, the rest of details such as features, variants and prices remain unchanged. The Ameo is available in a total of five variants with prices starting from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Ameo will take on the likes of the Ford Aspire, Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the upcoming 2018 Honda Amaze.

The German carmaker also announced that it will be organising a multi-city roadshow across the country to create brand awareness and promote its sub-4 metre sedan. The roadshow will cover over 250 cities and 30,000 kilometers starting from April 14, 2018. The roadshow will be kicked off from four states, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Karnataka, simultaneously. Prospective customers will be able to test drive and book the Ameo on the spot, the carmaker added.

Source: zigwheels.com