Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Vishva Hindu Parishad Calls For Outlawing Of Tablighi Jamaat In India

Vishva Hindu Parishad demanded that authorities "crackdown on institutions and organizations like Darul Uloom Deoband and PFI (Popular Front of India) that give direct or indirect nourishment to Tablighis, Tablighi Jamaat and Ijtema".

Vishva Hindu Parishad Calls For Outlawing Of Tablighi Jamaat In India

2021-12-16T17:10:04+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 5:10 pm

The Vishva Hindu Parishad urged the government to ban Tablighi Jamaat in India and initiate a "crackdown" on Darul Uloom Deoband and Popular Front of India as they provide "direct or indirect nourishment" to Jamaat.

In a statement, the VHP, a saffron outfit, also demanded that the Nizamuddin Markaz building in Delhi and the bank accounts associated with it should be sealed, and its "economic sources and resources" should be found out and plugged.

"Not only Bharat (India) but the whole world is in a serious trouble today due to the transgressions of the Tablighi Jamaat and its Nizamuddin Markaz," it alleged.

"The VHP demands a complete ban on Tablighis, Tablighi Jamaat and Ijtema (religious congregation) in India be imposed," the VHP said, alleging that the Tablighi Jamaat is a manufacturing hub of "radical Islamic Jihadism" as well as a host and patron of global terrorism.

"The building of Nizamuddin Markaz and the bank accounts associated with it should be sealed. Their economic sources and resources should be found out and plugged," the saffron outfit added.

Saudi Arabia has banned the Tablighi and Da'wah group, also known as Al Ahbab, calling it "danger to society and one of the gates of terrorism".

However, it was unclear if the Saudi Arabian government's tweets earlier this month were directed at the Tablighi Jamaat group. Muslim organizations and clerics in India have reacted over reports of Saudi Arabia's reported ban on Tablighi Jamaat.

(With PTI inputs)

Outlook Web Desk India Saudi Arabia Delhi Tablighi jamaat Markaz VHP
