Violence Intensifies, 28 Dead, 250 injured

Enraged by the rape conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh today, thousands of his followers went on the rampage, setting fire to vehicles, buildings and railways stations. At least five people were killed and scores injured.

Officials say 28 dead, 250 injured in Panchkula violence.: PTI

I have alerted all officers posted at Delhi Metro stations: DG CISF OP Singh

Rajasthan: Dera supporters set power sub-station office on fire in Sriganganagar,vehicle at sub-station premises also torched

State govt will compensate for the losses of Media personnel & the properties of others: Ram Niwas, Addl. Chief Secy to Haryana Government: ANI

The 1000 DeraSachaSauda followers have been detains in Panchkula.

Section 144 imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Baghpat, in view of violent protests in Punjab and Haryana

1000 DeraSachaSauda followers have been detained, says Haryana's ADGP (Law & Order) Muhammad Akil

Situation is now under control, protesters have been dispersed: Haryana DGP BS Sandhu

Death toll in violent protests in Panchkula climbs to 17 and 200 injured: ANI

Punjab and Haryana High Court says properties of RamRahimSingh should be attached to pay for the losses due to violence.: ANI

Security at Delhi BJP HQ increased post violence at various places: ANI

Security in and around Civil Hospital in Sector 6 Panchkula also increased; Death toll reaches 12, 100 injured in violent protests

Violence reported in Delhi, two buses set ablaze on Mandoli flyover in Delhi's Nand Nagri.

Death toll in Panchkula violence rises to 12, says CMO civil hospital. Bus set ablaze near Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Delhi

Two empty rakes of Rewa Express at Anand Vihar Terminal railway station set on fire: Northern Railway Spox Neeraj Sharma

Police say b us torched in northeast Delhi's Loni Chowk: PTI

Loni Chowk: PTI Security tightened at railway stations in Delhi : ANI

Army columns moved in Haryana's Sirsa for quick reaction, as violent protests continue post rape conviction of Dera Chief RamRahimSingh: ANI

The duty doctor at the Civil Hospital in Panchkula said at least five people were killed and 50 injured , including journalists and police. Media reports put the number of injured at more than 100.: PTI

6 Army columns deployed in Panchkula post conviction of Dera Chief Ram Rahim Singh RamRahimVerdict : ANI

Central Industrial Security Force personnel deployed within one km radius of Rohtak's Sunariya Jail Haryana: ANI

Curfew imposed in Punjab's Muktsar, Bathinda, Mansa: ANI

RamRahimVerdict : Administrative machinery geared up in Western Uttar Pradesh- Anand Kumar, ADG Law and Order: ANI Five people dead in Panchkula violence, says duty doctor at civil hospital.: PTI RamRahimVerdict : Heavy force deployment in Sirsa as crowds turn violent, Rapid Action Force also reaches Haryana: ANI

Security alert on Delhi borders after Ram Rahim is found guilty of rape: ANI

10 injured in violent protests, shifted to a hospital in Sector 6 Panchkula, Haryana: ANI

Haryana: ANI RamRahimVerdict Three OB Vans set alight by protesters in Panchkula, Haryana.

Malout Railway Station & petrol pump set on fire by protesters in Punjab post Ram Rahim Verdict , similar incidents reported in Bathinda: ANI

Violence Intensifies After Gurmeet Ram Rahim Verdict, OB Vans Attacked, Media Reporters Take Shelter At People's Homes: Report

ANI reporters witness: Tear Gas & lathicharge in Sector 5 Panchkula as crowds turn violent, Live bullets fired in the air to disperse crowds

Considering the intensity of the situation, police fire gas shells on the protesters.

OB van of several media channels have reported to be vandalised by the Dera supporters, one even reportedly toppled over.

An NDTV engineer was also reported tobe hit on the head by the Dera supporters.

Followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh stopping his convoy at several places as it made its way from Sirsa to Panchkula for a verdict on a rape case against him.

As Gurmeet left the Dera headquarters in Sirsa in the morning in a large cavalcade, some supporters broke into tears asking him not to go to Panchkula, where a CBI court would deliver its verdict on the 2002 case.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Kaithal and near Ambala as the convoy, including scores of vehicles, headed towards Panchkula, about 260 km away.

The 50-year-old Dera head, who enjoys 'Z' category security left Sirsa at about 9 am, Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh said. He reached in the afternoon, to be present in court for the judgement.

At one point, followers, mostly young men, squatted on the road in front of the cavalcade. However, the police immediately evicted them.

A young follower, apparently disconsolate with grief, could be seen being pacified by others later on.

Supporters could also be seen lining the road at some points along the route, attempting to stop the convoy. They were taken aside to clear the way for Gurmeet to reach the court in Panchkula on time.

As tension spiralled, the Dera head appealed to his followers to maintain calm and peace.

Thousands of 'premis', as Dera followers are known, have camped in Panchkula, which has virtually turned into a fortress.

Many are also camping in Sirsa, where a curfew was imposed last night.

The case against the Dera chief was registered in 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. This followed anonymous letters being circulated about the alleged sexual exploitation of two 'sadhvis' (female followers) by Ram Rahim Singh.

The Dera chief, however, has denied these charges.

