Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Vibrant Gujarat Startup Summit To Be Held On January 9

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been invited as the chief guest, said Anju Sharma, principal secretary of the state's Labour and Employment Department.

2021-11-29T19:53:19+05:30
Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 7:53 pm

As part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022,  A startup summit will be organised in Ahmedabad. The aim is to bring together innovators, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists on one platform, officials said here on Monday.

The 'Vibrant Gujarat Startup Summit' will have budding and emerging startups, unicorns, funding agencies, incubators, industry leaders and MSMEs coming together at the event to be organised at the campus of iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology­) in Ahmedabad district on January 9 next year, officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been invited as the chief guest, said Anju Sharma, principal secretary of the state's Labour and Employment Department. Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Ashwini Vaishnaw will also grace different sessions.

Startup nation Israel will participate as international partner for the event that is being jointly organised by iCreate, iHub and GUSEC -- three of the state's institutions for startups and innovations -- with the support from Startup India, DPIIT, ASSOCHAM, GCCI, CII and TiE Ahmedabad, she said.

After the inaugural session, which will be attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with Shah being the chief guest, the day-long summit will see many events and sessions on the role of startups in next-generation technology solutions, fuelling growth and wealth generation, and electric vehicles.

There will also be an exhibition with over 75 startups from Gujarat showcasing their innovations, and a mentoring garage programme offering exclusive mentoring opportunities to budding entrepreneurs and startups.

Besides, there will be a pitching event to provide a platform to the startups with ideas and innovations across sectors, and a show for finalists of the country's "biggest electric vehicle innovation challenge" aimed at two- and three- wheelers with a total cash prize of Rs 88.5 lakh, officials said.

-With PTI Inputs

Amit Shah Piyush Goyal Ashwini Vaishnaw Bhupendra Patel Ahmedabad Global Vibrant summit Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) start ups, entrepreneurs, business Venture Capital Union Home Minister
