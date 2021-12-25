Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Vaccines mandatory for using various facilities in Rajasthan from Feb 1

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to ensure strict compliance of various measures like wearing face mask and social distancing from the first week of January.

Vaccines mandatory for using various facilities in Rajasthan from Feb 1
The CM directed district administration to make people aware about vaccinations and wearing face masks.

Trending

Vaccines mandatory for using various facilities in Rajasthan from Feb 1
outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T10:58:55+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 10:58 am

COVID-19 vaccination will be made mandatory for entering and using facilities at various places in Rajasthan from February 1 next year, officials said on Friday.

The decision was taken at a meeting in which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held detailed discussions with divisional commissioners, district collectors, principals of medical colleges and health officials through video conferencing about the COVID situation in the state. 

Earlier in the day, Gehlot held a COVID review meeting with senior officials and doctors. After this, the Chief Minister called another meeting with divisional commissioners, collectors and other officials for discussion.

Expressing concern over the spread of Omicron variant to about 110 countries of the world, Gehlot said it is necessary for all people of the prescribed age group to get themselves vaccinated and there should be effective adherence to COVID protocols.

He directed the district administration to make people aware about vaccinations and wearing face masks. It was decided that vaccination will be made mandatory for entry and use of various facilities in the state from February 1.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

The Chief Minister said people have become careless in adhering to COVID protocols because the number of daily cases were very less but the virus is again spreading.

"The district administration should make the public aware that they should get vaccination compulsorily, because this is the most effective way to prevent COVID infection. According to experts, the risk of infection and death is very low in those who get both doses of the vaccine," he said.

Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said the system of screening should be strengthened at airports, railway stations and other places. "Special vigil should be kept on the people coming in from abroad. Along with this, the testing system should also be strengthened,” he said.

Ayurveda Minister Subhash Garg, Minister of State for Home Rajendra Singh Yadav, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya and other officials were also present in the meeting.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Ashok Gehlot Jaipur Covid-19 Vaccination Omicron variant Covid 19 Social distancing
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Tyranny Under AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Tyranny Under AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

Clamour For Repeal Of AFSPA Is Ill-informed Of Ground Reality

Clamour For Repeal Of AFSPA Is Ill-informed Of Ground Reality

Lt Gen (retd) Subrata Saha / Contrary to popular perception, the law has necessary checks and balances. And the Army needs it to be effective in conflict zones.

Wrestling Yearender 2021: Olympic Glory, Heartbreak & Murder Story

Wrestling Yearender 2021: Olympic Glory, Heartbreak & Murder Story

Soumitra Bose / Vinesh Phogat's disappointment in Tokyo 2020 was offset by medals from Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia but two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar ended up in jail.

AFSPA In Manipur: A Horror Story Of Civilian Lives Crushed Under Military Jackboots

AFSPA In Manipur: A Horror Story Of Civilian Lives Crushed Under Military Jackboots

Chitra Ahanthem / The Northeastern state of Manipur has suffered for decades due to wanton use of military might under AFSPA that renders fundamental right of a citizen meaningless.

Advertisement