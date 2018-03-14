The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
14 March 2018 Last Updated at 3:41 pm National

Uttar Pradesh Tops The List Of Communal Violence Hit States In 2017: Centre Tells Lok Sabha

Union minister of state for home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said 822 communal incidents took place in the country in 2017, whereas as many as 703 such incidents occurred in 2016 and 751 incidents in 2015
Outlook Web Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Tops The List Of Communal Violence Hit States In 2017: Centre Tells Lok Sabha
PTI File Photo
Uttar Pradesh Tops The List Of Communal Violence Hit States In 2017: Centre Tells Lok Sabha
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Uttar Pradesh topped the list of states with maximum communal violence incidents in the country last year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union minister of state for home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said 822 communal incidents took place in the country in 2017, whereas as many as 703 such incidents occurred in 2016 and 751 incidents in 2015.

Among the states where the highest number of such cases took place in 2017 include Uttar Pradesh (195 incidents) followed by Karnataka (100), Rajasthan (91), Bihar (85), Madhya Pradesh (60) besides others, he said in reply to a written question.

Advertisement opens in new window

In 2016 also, the highest number of communal violence cases was reported from Uttar Pradesh (162 incidents) followed by Karnataka (101), Maharashtra (68), Bihar (65), Rajasthan (63) among others.

"The incidents are reported to be attributed to religious factors, land and property disputes, gender related offences, social media related issues and other miscellaneous factors," Ahir said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Mobs - Violence Communal-Communalism National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : SBI Shuts As Many As 41.16 Lakh Saving Accounts For not Maintaining Minimum Monthly Balance
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters