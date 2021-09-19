Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National UP Govt Eases COVID Curbs, Allowes 100 People To Gather In Non-Containment Zones

UP Govt Eases COVID Curbs, Allowes 100 People To Gather In Non-Containment Zones

A distance of two yards will have to be maintained in seating arrangement for guests. Toilets should be adequately cleaned and sanitised, the statement said.

UP Govt Eases COVID Curbs, Allowes 100 People To Gather In Non-Containment Zones
Representational Image | AP

Trending

UP Govt Eases COVID Curbs, Allowes 100 People To Gather In Non-Containment Zones
outlookindia.com
2021-09-19T17:53:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 5:53 pm

The Uttar Pradesh government on  Sunday announced relaxation in the current COVID-19 lockdown norms by allowing a maximum of 100 people to gather at a place outside COVID-19 containment zones.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi in a letter addressed to police and administration officials in the state,  said, "In closed and at open places, a maximum of 100 persons have been allowed to gather at a place, while following COVID-19 protocol. Earlier, as per June 19 government order, a maximum of 50 persons were allowed to gather at open and closed places."

A distance of two yards will have to be maintained in seating arrangement for guests.

Toilets should be adequately cleaned and sanitised, the statement said.

On September 7, activities were allowed in all the districts of UP on all days of the week from 6 am to 11 pm.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Lucknow COVID Restrictions Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Congress Plays Dalit Card in Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM Tomorrow

Congress Plays Dalit Card in Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM Tomorrow

Book On Kashmir's Trauma By RAW Officer’s Daughter Kicks Off Debate, Irks Anonymous Scholars

EAM S Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Developments With Saudi Counterpart

Jammu Traders Call For Bandh, First Time After Abrogation Of Art 370

UP CM's Report Card Claims Complete Transformation Of State, No Riot Since 2017

Three-Time MLA Sukhjinder Randhawa To Be The Next CM of Punjab

L Murugan Likely To Be Elected Unopposed In RS Bypoll As Congress Not To Contest

In Probable List Of Punjab CM Contenders, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Says ‘Never Hankered After Posts’

Photo Gallery

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from India

Ashes, Bones And A Long Wait For Justice

Ashes, Bones And A Long Wait For Justice

Congress Ship Caught In Punjab Swirl, Gehlot Urges Captain To Listen To His ‘Inner Voice’

Congress Ship Caught In Punjab Swirl, Gehlot Urges Captain To Listen To His ‘Inner Voice’

Himachal Regiment, Imported Apples And Compensation For Saving Forests: Congress Flags Many Issues For President Kovind

Himachal Regiment, Imported Apples And Compensation For Saving Forests: Congress Flags Many Issues For President Kovind

Unable To Connect Internet In UP’s Amethi, Smriti Irani Blames ‘Gandhi Family’ Of No Development

Unable To Connect Internet In UP’s Amethi, Smriti Irani Blames ‘Gandhi Family’ Of No Development

Read More from Outlook

Congress Plays Dalit Card in Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM Tomorrow

Congress Plays Dalit Card in Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM Tomorrow

Harish Manav / Putting speculations to rest, Charanjit Singh Channi is appointed as the Chief Minister of Punjab to tap the 32 per cent Dalit voters of Punjab in the upcoming 2022 assembly elections.

UP CM's Report Card Claims Complete Transformation Of State, No Riot Since 2017

UP CM's Report Card Claims Complete Transformation Of State, No Riot Since 2017

Outlook Web Desk / UP CM said his government has fulfilled every promise mentioned in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra in 2017 and voiced confidence that the BJP will cross 350 seats in the upcoming polls.

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Bat First, No Rohit Sharma

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Bat First, No Rohit Sharma

Jayanta Oinam / The UAE leg of IPL 2021 begins with a clash between former champions Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians. Follow live updates here.

Book On Kashmir's Trauma By RAW Officer’s Daughter Kicks Off Debate, Irks Anonymous Scholars

Book On Kashmir's Trauma By RAW Officer’s Daughter Kicks Off Debate, Irks Anonymous Scholars

Naseer Ganai / The ‘anonymous scholars’ have unleashed an attack on Saiba Varma, an Indian anthropologist from the University of California, saying her father ‘create(d) the trauma’ in the valley.

Advertisement