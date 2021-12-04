Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Union Minister Narayan Rane Debunks The Validity Of Raut's Comment On Gujarat CM's Mumbai Visit

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel was in Mumbai on December 2 to promote the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022.

Union Minister Narayan Rane Debunks The Validity Of Raut's Comment On Gujarat CM's Mumbai Visit
Union Minister Narayan Rane Debunks The Validity Of Raut's Comment On Gujarat CM's Mumbai Visit | Outlook

Trending

Union Minister Narayan Rane Debunks The Validity Of Raut's Comment On Gujarat CM's Mumbai Visit
outlookindia.com
2021-12-04T18:47:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 6:47 pm

Union Minister Narayan Rane refuted the gravity behind Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's comment on Gujarat Chief Minister's recent visit to Mumbai.

Raut had said in a tweet that when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met industrialists in Mumbai, Maharashtra BJP leaders objected saying she was stealing industries from the state. Now Bhupendra Patel with half his cabinet was in the Maharashtra capital and meeting industrialists, the Sena leader pointed out, adding, "Vibrant Gujarat by scraping Mumbai?"

Asked to comment on Raut's jibe, Rane, the minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) who was here to attend ENGIMACH 2021, a mega industrial exhibition, told reporters that Raut's remarks did not matter.

Related Stories

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

"Did the Maharashtra government say such things? Did the chief minister or finance minister of Maharashtra say anything like that? If not, then there is no need to take Raut's comments seriously. Nothing happens by saying such things," said the Union minister who is from Maharashtra. "Many chief ministers come to Maharashtra because it is a developed state and it is natural that CMs of other states will try to develop their own states like Maharashtra (by attracting investors). There is no need to stop the CM of other states (from visiting)," said Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader.

ENGIMACH 2021, an engineering and machine tools expo showcasing latest engineering products and services, is being held at the Helipad Exhibition Ground in Gandhinagar.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Rane said the Union government will extend all support to MSMEs to help them emerge stronger from the pandemic. “For two years, everything was closed. The Union government will provide all the necessary support and services to such businesses (MSMEs),” he said, adding that Gujarat is the leader in the MSME sector.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisaged the dream of an `Atmanirbhar Bharat'. The country has made rapid progress in all areas. I am confident that the PM's dream and vision will become a reality,” he further said.

He also praised the infrastructure at the Helipad Exhibition Ground and said it was a matter of pride that such a large exhibition centre has been built in India. He further noted that Modi himself had inaugurated the exhibition centre, and said he would make efforts to bring more shows to the venue.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Bhupendra Patel Narayan Rane Mumbai Gujarat West Bengal Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit Business Summit
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Seema Guha / Taliban government's revised version of women’s rights decree largely emphasizes on marriage and re-marriage which predictably is in accordance with the Sharia law.

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

2nd Test, Day 2: IND Take 332-Run Lead After Dismissing NZ For 62

2nd Test, Day 2: IND Take 332-Run Lead After Dismissing NZ For 62

Koushik Paul / On Ajaz Patel's record-breaking day, India dismissed New Zealand for 62 runs, then took a 332-run lead. Catch Day 2 highlights.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement