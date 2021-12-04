Union Minister Narayan Rane Debunks The Validity Of Raut's Comment On Gujarat CM's Mumbai Visit

Union Minister Narayan Rane refuted the gravity behind Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's comment on Gujarat Chief Minister's recent visit to Mumbai.

Raut had said in a tweet that when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met industrialists in Mumbai, Maharashtra BJP leaders objected saying she was stealing industries from the state. Now Bhupendra Patel with half his cabinet was in the Maharashtra capital and meeting industrialists, the Sena leader pointed out, adding, "Vibrant Gujarat by scraping Mumbai?"

Asked to comment on Raut's jibe, Rane, the minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) who was here to attend ENGIMACH 2021, a mega industrial exhibition, told reporters that Raut's remarks did not matter.

"Did the Maharashtra government say such things? Did the chief minister or finance minister of Maharashtra say anything like that? If not, then there is no need to take Raut's comments seriously. Nothing happens by saying such things," said the Union minister who is from Maharashtra. "Many chief ministers come to Maharashtra because it is a developed state and it is natural that CMs of other states will try to develop their own states like Maharashtra (by attracting investors). There is no need to stop the CM of other states (from visiting)," said Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader.

ENGIMACH 2021, an engineering and machine tools expo showcasing latest engineering products and services, is being held at the Helipad Exhibition Ground in Gandhinagar.

Rane said the Union government will extend all support to MSMEs to help them emerge stronger from the pandemic. “For two years, everything was closed. The Union government will provide all the necessary support and services to such businesses (MSMEs),” he said, adding that Gujarat is the leader in the MSME sector.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisaged the dream of an `Atmanirbhar Bharat'. The country has made rapid progress in all areas. I am confident that the PM's dream and vision will become a reality,” he further said.

He also praised the infrastructure at the Helipad Exhibition Ground and said it was a matter of pride that such a large exhibition centre has been built in India. He further noted that Modi himself had inaugurated the exhibition centre, and said he would make efforts to bring more shows to the venue.

(With PTI Inputs)