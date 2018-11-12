Union Minister Ananth Kumar's Last Rites To Be Performed On Tuesday: Karnataka BJP

The last rites of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, who passed away on Monday, would be performed on Tuesday afternoon, Karnataka BJP said.

The mortal remains of Kumar would be placed at his residence in Basavanagudifor the entire day today, state BJP General Secretary N RaviKumar said in a statement.

He said, by 8 AM on Tuesday, it would be taken to Jagannath Bhavan, BJP state office at Malleshwaram, where arrangements would be made for party workers and his followers to pay their last respects.

Kumar's body would then be taken to National College Ground in the city for public to pay their respects, and the last rites would be performed at 1 PM at Chjamarajapete crematorium, the statement added.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and long-time BJP leader Ananth Kumar died at a private hospital in the early hours of Monday after battling lung cancer for several months. He was 59.

The Bangalore South MP, who returned home in October after undergoing treatment in the US and Britain, breathed his last around 2 am with his wife Tejaswini and two daughters by his side, B R Nagaraj, chairperson of the board of trustees of Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation, told PTI.

The Union minister, who passed away from complications following cancer and infection, had been on the ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit for the last few days, his office said in a statement.

The national flag will fly at half mast throughout the country on Monday as a mark of respect to Kumar, the Home Ministry announced in Delhi.

The Karnataka government has declared three-day state mourning and a holiday on Monday as a mark of respect to the leader, a staunch RSS idealogue who was the first person to speak in Kannada in the United Nations.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and leaders across the political spectrum condoled the death of the death of the six-time parliamentarian.

(With PTI Inputs)