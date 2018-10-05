﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Two National Conference Workers Killed, One Injured After Militants Open Fire In Srinagar

Two National Conference Workers Killed, One Injured After Militants Open Fire In Srinagar

The terrorists targeted the NC workers in Karfali Mohalla. The one injured has been shifted to a hospital.

Naseer Ganai 05 October 2018
Two National Conference Workers Killed, One Injured After Militants Open Fire In Srinagar
Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
Two National Conference Workers Killed, One Injured After Militants Open Fire In Srinagar
outlookindia.com
2018-10-05T13:43:19+0530

Militants on Friday shot dead two workers of National Conference and injured another by firing at them from a close range in Kani Kadal area of Srinagar, police said.

The police have not confirmed whether the workers were contesting the upcoming urban local body elections. "The terrorists targeted the NC workers in Karfali Mohalla. The one injured has been shifted to a hospital," a police official said.

The NC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have boycotted the municipal and Panchayat polls in the state slated for October and November-December, respectively.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah condemned the incident. "I cannot condemn strongly enough the murderous terrorist attack against three of my party workers. Nazir Ahmed Bhat (working in the office of MLA Shamima Firdous) & Mushtaq Ahmed Wani have been killed," he said in a tweet.

 

PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack. "Pained to hear about the killing of two NC workers . My heart goes out to their families & children . Cannot possibly imagine what they must be going through," she tweeted.

 

The incident comes just two days ahead of polling for the first phase of elections for urban local bodies in Kashmir.

(With PTI inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Naseer Ganai J&K: Jammu & Kashmir J&K National Conference (JKNC) Shooting Border National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 1000 Earthquake-Tsunami Victims Still Missing In Indonesia: Official
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Naseer Ganai
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters