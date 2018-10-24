﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Two Militants Killed In Nowgam Gunfight, Internet Snapped In Srinagar, Budgam

Two Militants Killed In Nowgam Gunfight, Internet Snapped In Srinagar, Budgam

A combing operation was underway when clashes erupted as youth in the area targeted the security forces pelting stones at them.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 October 2018
Two Militants Killed In Nowgam Gunfight, Internet Snapped In Srinagar, Budgam
Representative Image
Two Militants Killed In Nowgam Gunfight, Internet Snapped In Srinagar, Budgam
outlookindia.com
2018-10-24T09:42:40+0530

Two militants were killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with the security forces in the outskirts of Srinagar city, police said.

Security forces early in the day started searches for hiding militants in Sathu area of Nowgam in Jammu and Kashmir after receiving specific input about their presence.

"As the cordon was tightened, they fired at the security forces triggering an encounter. Two militants were killed and the gunfight ended," a police officer said.

A combing operation was underway when clashes erupted as youth in the area targeted the security forces pelting stones at them.

The exact identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained. Police though suspect both to be Kashmiris.

Authorities have ordered closure of schools and colleges in Srinagar city and mobile Internet services have been suspended in the district.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Indian Army Defence Border National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Nepal Aims To Reduce Petrol Dependency By 50 Percent Till 2050
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters