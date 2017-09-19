Two Followers Of Jailed Godman Rampal Choke To Death In Septic Tank At His Mundka Ashram

Two followers , who worked at the Mundka ashram of jailed godman Rampal died on Monday and another was injured while cleaning a septic tank, said the police.

The incident happened at the godman's ashram this evening. Amarjeet (30) and Makhan Lal (27) had descended into the 90-foot deep tank to clean it, but started choking due to the toxic fumes. Another man, Mukesh (25), went inside the tank to rescue them but he too lost consciousness, the police said.

Two were declared brought dead as they had "sustained severe brain injuries due to suffocation", reported the Indian Express. Mukesh is still unconscious and going through the treatment at Cygnus Sonia hospital in Nangloi. Some people who were trying to pull out the three were also injured in the rescue attempt, it said.

The bodies have been shifted to Sanjay Gandhi hospital mortuary for post-mortem and will be handed over to the families later, said the IE report.



The police has registered a case of death caused due to negligence.



The sequence of the events will be ascertained and the alleged negligence on the part of the ashram will be probed, said a senior police official according to the PTI report.

With Inputs From PTI