Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Transportation plan for Central Vista redevelopment project gets DDA planning body nod

The common Central Secretariat is likely to be built by 2024. The Central Vista redevelopment seeks to upgrade the boulevard running from Vijay Chowk to India Gate with more amenities.

The Central Vista project is expected to be completed by August 2022.

outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T10:59:21+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 10:59 am

The planning body of the Delhi Development Authority on Friday approved the transportation plan for the Central Vista redevelopment project, an official said.

The foundation stone of the Central Vista project was laid in December 2020. The revamp envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is targeted to be constructed by August 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday tweeted that he chaired the 64th Governing Body meeting of Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre, with DDA vice-chairman and other experts.

"After detailed deliberations following proposals were approved: Traffic Circulation and Transport Infrastructure Plan for the Redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station as part of TOD. Transportation plan for Development/Redevelopment of Parliament House, Common Central Secretariat and Central Vista Avenue at New Delhi," he tweeted. 

Baijal also said on Twitter that he chaired the "second meeting of Delhi Biodiversity Society with VC, DDA @official_dda, Prof C R Babu and other members. Appreciated the work done in developing seven biodiversity parks in Delhi which are unique models of urban forestry in the country".

The Memorandum of Understanding of the Society with DDA was discussed in detail and finalised to enable effective functioning of the Society, he said. "Advised the officials to set up an Interpretation Centre in all the biodiversity parks to educate the visitors including tourists and students about the parks," he added.

"Emphasised on provision of eco-friendly amenities in the biodiversity parks including drinking water, sit-outs, etc. for convenience of visitors," he said.

The L-G also advised officials to create a "digital platform" to enhance awareness about the parks to elicit feedback from citizens for further improvisation, and "called upon all stakeholders to work in coordination for preserving the natural heritage of the city".

With inputs from PTI.

