Toyota Yaris Launch Soon?

Good news! Toyota dealerships, at least in Delhi, have begun accepting bookings for the upcoming Yaris sedan - pointing to the fact that they expect the car to be launched in the country soon. When exactly? Our guess is that Toyota will launch the C2-segment sedan by the end of April 2018 with deliveries beginning almost immediately afterwards.

Quoting a refundable amount of Rs 50,000 for the India-spec Yaris, Toyota dealerships will hope that the sedan will have what it takes to compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento.

Advertisement opens in new window

Revealed at the Auto Expo 2018, initial impressions of the Toyota Yaris are quite impressive, though we will reserve final judgement till we get our hands on the car in the first week of April (stay tuned!). The Yaris’ design may not be to everyone’s tastes but there is no denying that it will be offered with some segment-first features which are more than gimmicks and can change the way cars are specced in this segment.

Toyota had claimed at the Auto Expo 2018 that the Yaris will be offered with 7 airbags, ABS and EBD as standard across the Yaris range. It will also get features never heard of in this segment, including a tyre pressure monitoring system, front parking sensors, electrically powered 8-way adjustable driver’s seat, paddle shifters, roof-mounted rear A/C vents and ambient lighting. Other interesting features which will be fitted to the Yaris include all-wheel disc brakes, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, vehicle stability control and traction control. It will be interesting to see if Toyota will take the risk of pricing the Yaris on par with the Ciaz, which is also due for a facelift soon, or price it against the slightly more expensive Honda City and Hyundai Verna.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Toyota Yaris will be offered with a single engine option at first - a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder unit with variable valve timing. What is interesting is that this engine can be paired with both a 6-speed manual or a CVT (with 7 virtual gears). Specifications of the car are expected to be shared when we first get our hands on it at the beginning of April but don’t presume it’d be a scorcher.

Source: zigwheels.com