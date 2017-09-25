Toyota Launches Etios Cross X-Edition

Toyota has launched a limited-run Etios Cross X-Edition for the festive season. The petrol version of the crossover is based on the base ‘G’ trim, while the diesel X-Edition is based on the range-topping ‘VD’ trim of the Toyota Etios Cross

Prices (ex-showroom Kolkata)

Toyota Etios Cross X-Edition Petrol: Rs 6.78 lakh (nearly Rs 28,000 more than the regular base G petrol model)

Toyota Etios Cross X-Edition Diesel: Rs 8.22 lakh (nearly Rs 28,000 more than the regular top-spec VD diesel model)

What’s new in the Etios Cross

Comes in a new a Quartz Brown colour

Body cladding gets a body-coloured finish as opposed to the black finish on the regular model

‘X-Edition’ badge on the C-pillar

Black grille and fog lamp housing compared to the regular model which offers a silver finish

New black and silver dual-tone upholstery fabric

Offers a 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with no built-in navigation

Comes with a rear parking camera with display on the touchscreen unit

Top dashboard applique with ‘Carbon Fibre’ finish

Carries forward the features of its respective regular petrol and diesel models, including standard dual-front airbags and ABS with EBD among others

Since it is a special edition, the X-Edition remains mechanically unaltered and is powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine (80PS/104Nm) and the 1.5-litre diesel motor (68PS/170Nm). Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Like the regular model, the X-Edition competes with other cross hatches such as the i20 Active, Cross Polo and the Fiat Avventura.

Source: cardekho.com