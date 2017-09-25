The Website
Toyota Launches Etios Cross X-Edition

Limited edition Etios Cross comes with aesthetic changes both inside and out along with a new 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Toyota has launched a limited-run Etios Cross X-Edition for the festive season. The petrol version of the crossover is based on the base ‘G’ trim, while the diesel X-Edition is based on the range-topping ‘VD’ trim of the Toyota Etios Cross

Prices (ex-showroom Kolkata)

  • Toyota Etios Cross X-Edition Petrol: Rs 6.78 lakh (nearly Rs 28,000 more than the regular base G petrol model)
  • Toyota Etios Cross X-Edition Diesel: Rs 8.22 lakh (nearly Rs 28,000 more than the regular top-spec VD diesel model)

What’s new in the Etios Cross 

  • Comes in a new a Quartz Brown colour 
  • Body cladding gets a body-coloured finish as opposed to the black finish on the regular model 

Toyota Etios Cross X-Edition

  • ‘X-Edition’ badge on the C-pillar 
  • Black grille and fog lamp housing compared to the regular model which offers a silver finish 
  • New black and silver dual-tone upholstery fabric 

Toyota Etios Cross X-Edition

  • Offers a 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with no built-in navigation 

Toyota Etios Cross X-Edition

  • Comes with a rear parking camera with display on the touchscreen unit 
  • Top dashboard applique with ‘Carbon Fibre’ finish 

Toyota Etios Cross X-Edition

  • Carries forward the features of its respective regular petrol and diesel models, including standard dual-front airbags and ABS with EBD among others 

Since it is a special edition, the X-Edition remains mechanically unaltered and is powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine (80PS/104Nm) and the 1.5-litre diesel motor (68PS/170Nm). Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Like the regular model, the X-Edition competes with other cross hatches such as the i20 Active, Cross Polo and the Fiat Avventura.

Source: cardekho.com

