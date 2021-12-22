Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Tovino Thomas Pulled Four Different Looks For His Upcoming Superhero Movie 'Minnal Murali'

The actor said that ‘Minnal Murali’ will be the biggest movie of his career.

Tovino Thomas Pulled Four Different Looks For His Upcoming Superhero Movie ‘Minnal Murali’
Tovino Thomas will star in a superhero film that will be available on Netflix. | Instagram\TovinoThomas

Tovino Thomas Pulled Four Different Looks For His Upcoming Superhero Movie ‘Minnal Murali’
2021-12-22T16:27:06+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 4:27 pm

Actor Tovino Thomas will next be seen in a Malayalam superhero film, 'Minnal Murali.’ The movie portrays the life of Jaison, a regular guy from the little village of Kurukkanmoola in Kerala, and further tells the narrative of his transformation into a superhero. ‘Minnal Murali’, directed by Basil Joseph, looks to be a pleasant entertainer that will take Malayalam cinema even further.

Tovino Thomas in a statement shared the insights and challenges that went into making this film.

The actor said that ‘Minnal Murali’ will be the biggest movie of his career considering the scale of the movie and the budget involved. “That budget was essential to making this movie because, for a movie that's two hours and a few minutes long, we shot for 110 days and packed up on the 111th day. So if we have shot for 110 days, one can understand how much content would be there”, he added.

In terms of the challenges faced by him while playing the role, he stated that pulling off four different looks in the film and playing a character with a crazy journey from common man to superhero was quite rewarding. One of the biggest benefits he mentioned was finding a team that was 100 percent devoted to getting the most out of what they had on paper.

Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul) and directed by Basil Joseph, Tovino plays the titular role of Minnal Murali alongside Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese. The film will be released on December 24, 2021, exclusively on Netflix.

