Tour Of Australia: BCCI Boss Sourav Ganguly Hails Mohammed Siraj's 'Tremendous Character'

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday heaped praise on India pacer Mohammed Siraj, who decided to stay back in Australia. The 26-year-old lost his father on Friday.

Siraj's father, Mohammed Ghouse, died due to a lung ailment in Hyderabad. He was 53. According to reports, Siraj heard the news after returning from the practice session.

Taking to Twitter, Ganguly wrote: "May Mohammed siraj have a lot of strength to overcome this loss..lots of good wishes for his success in this trip.. tremendous character."

"My dad's wish was always this - mera beta, desh ka naam roshan karna (my son, you should make my country proud). And, I will do that for sure," Sportstar quoted Siraj as saying.

After a breakthrough 2016-2017 Ranji Trophy season, Siraj was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL auction for Rs 2.6 crore. Then, he had promised to never let his father Mohammed Ghaus drive an auto-rickshaw again.

"I know what kind of hardship my dad faced in my early days driving an auto-rickshaw to let me pursue my passion for the game. It is shocking. I lost the biggest support of my life. It was his dream to see me play for the country and I am glad that way I could realise that and bring joy for him".

“The coach Shastri Sir and captain Virat Kohli were informed about the news. They just told me to be bold and are lending all the support,” Siraj added.

Coming from a humble background, Ghouse was instrumental in Siraj's growth as a cricketer as he supported his son's ambitions with his limited resources.

"Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to Mohammed Siraj & his family, on the loss of his father. The entire RCB family is with you during this difficult time. Stay strong, Miyan," Siraj's IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted.

In the IPL 2020, the 26-year-old represented Royal Challengers Bangalore.

And his father was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad a day before Siraj helped RCB beat Kolkata Knight Riders with a magnificent spell of 3/8 on October 21.

