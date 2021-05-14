May 14, 2021
Poshan
Tokyo-bound Table Tennis Player G Sathiyan Donates INR 1 Lakh For Fight Against COVID

Tokyo-bound Sathiyan had earlier donated a sum of Rs 1.25 lakh to the Centre and Tamil Nadu government in 2020 for their fight against the coronavirus.

PTI 14 May 2021
Indian table tennis player G Sathiyan urged everyone to help each other in whatever way possible.
File Photo
Indian table tennis player G Sathiyan on Friday said that he was donating a sum of Rs one lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (More Sports News)

"It is really heart wrenching to see what's happening around in our country with people suffering a lot and losing their loved ones everyday. It is time to support each other and fight this pandemic together. I hereby donate a sum of Rs 1 lakh to TN CM’s Public relief fund," he wrote on Twitter.


He also urged everyone to help each other in whatever way possible.

"I am sure together we can win this battle against the deadly Covid second wave," the Chennai-based paddler added.

Sathiyan, who has qualified to represent the country in the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics, had donated a sum of Rs 1.25 lakh to the Centre and Tamil Nadu government in 2020 for their fight against the coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu had on Thursday recorded 30,621 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 14,99,485 while 297 deaths took the toll to 16,768.

