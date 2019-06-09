JD (U) Limits Alliance With BJP Only To Bihar, Decides To Go Alone In All Upcoming Assembly Elections

﻿
The party's top body took this decision ahead of assembly polls in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and Delhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 June 2019
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi attends meeting of education department at Samvad, in Patna.(File photo)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has decided to go alone in the upcoming assembly elections, limiting its alliance with the BJP-led NDA only to Bihar.

"JD (U) is not in alliance with any party outside Bihar. We have discussed our plan to fight elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Haryana and Delhi. Leaders have been tasked with preparing grounds for contesting the polls in these states," JD (U) leader Gulam Rasool Baliyavi told ANI.

Notably, no JD (U) leader was inducted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Cabinet and no BJP leader was made a minister in the recent expansion of state council of ministers.

Encouraged with its stellar performance in Arunachal Pradesh state polls, the party has decided to strengthen its presence in other states.

Maheshwar Hazari, another JD (U) leader, said: "We fought on 16 seats and won seven in Arunachal Pradesh. At the meeting, we have discussed to strengthen our party in other states in order to get national party status."

JD (U), however, will remain a part of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar and will continue to support the central government.

