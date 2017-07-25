To Avoid Marrying Girlfriend, 19-Year-Old Jalandhar Student Gets Her Raped

To avoid marrying his 19-year-old girlfriend, a college student of the same age hatched a conspiracy to get her raped by his friends.

The Jalandhar police have arrested Harpreet Singh Happy for allegedly conspiring against the girl, who he had reportedly promised to marry, said the Hindustan Times.

According to the report, Harpreet called the girl on July 20 and told her that he wanted to introduce her to his parents. Citing the complaint of the girl, the report said Harpreet's friends Bindu and Ravi raped her when Harpreet left her at an isolated area, saying his parents would come to meet her there.

Advertisement opens in new window

Jalandhar had recently been in the grip of such cases where women safety remains a grave concern.

Just over a fortnight ago, a rape accused was nabbed by the police in Jalandhar.

It was later found out that the accused had been a serial killer who had raped, abducted and killed many young girls.

The accused had confessed that during the celebration of the Mata Saraswati Utsav in Jalandhar, he took a girl, aged eight, to a plot near Dhadde village on the Hoshiarpur road on the pretext of buying her some “prasad” where he raped her and then strangled her with a piece of cloth, The Tribune reported.