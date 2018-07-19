The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
19 July 2018 Last Updated at 9:28 pm National

'Rani Ki Vav' Featured On New Rs 100 Note: Here's All You Need To Know About It

Rani Ki Vav is a culturally important site with a history of about 1000 years.
Outlook Web Bureau
'Rani Ki Vav' Featured On New Rs 100 Note: Here's All You Need To Know About It
rbi.org.in
'Rani Ki Vav' Featured On New Rs 100 Note: Here's All You Need To Know About It
outlookindia.com
2018-07-19T21:28:54+0530

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will issue Rs 100 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing the signature of the bank's governor, Dr Urjit R. Patel.

The new denomination has a motif of Rani Ki Vav (The Queen's Stepwell) on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage.

Rani Ki Vav is a culturally and historically important site with a history of about 1000 years.

Here are some interesting facts about the site:

  • The stepwell was initially built as a memorial to King Bhimdev of Chalunkya dynasty by his widow Queen Udyamati, in 11th century A.D
  • The Queen’s Stepwell is located in Patan, Gujarat on the banks of river Sabarmati.
  • Basically designed as an inverted temple, the structure has seven levels of stairs. The fourth level, which hold the water tank, is the deepest and leads into a rectangular tank 9.5 m by 9.4 m, at a depth of 23 m.
  • The site is administered by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and is open to visitors from 8 a.m to 6 p.m.
  • The structure was flooded by the Sabarmati River and remained silted till the late 1980s, when the ASI excavated it.
  • Rani-ki-Vav was added to the UNESCO World Heritage Site list in 2014.
  • It no longer function as a water well as a result of geo-tectonic changes in 13th century. It was however the silting of the flood caused during this historic event , which allowed for the exceptional preservation of Rani-ki-Vav for over seven centuries.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Urjit Patel New Delhi Architecture - Design Historical Buildings & Monuments Economy RBI National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : A Well-Deserved Opportunity For Northeastern States, Bihar, Puducherry To Exhibit Cricket Skills
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters