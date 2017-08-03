Parliament Session: War Can't Resolve Problems, Says Sushma Swaraj On Doklam Standoff

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj today said the border stand-off with China cannot be resolved through a war but can be settled through bilateral talks.

She said in the Rajya Sabha that "patience is key to resolving problems" because of patience is lost, there can be provocation on the other side.

"We will keep patience to resolve the issue," she said referring to the Dokalam stand-off issue with China.

"We will keep engaging with China to resolve the dispute," Swaraj said replying to a discussion on "India’s foreign policy and engagement with strategic partners" during which members voiced concern over the stand-off and raised questions over India's policy.

In response to questions, she said military readiness is always there as the military is meant to fight wars.

"But war cannot resolve problems. So wisdom is to resolve diplomatically," the external affairs minister asserted.

She expressed confidence that the issue can be resolved through bilateral talks.

India always believes that peace & tranquility in India-China border areas is an important pre-requisite for smooth development of bilateral relations, she said.

We will continue to engage with Chinese side through diplomatic channels to find a mutually acceptable solution, she said.

Speaking on Pakistan, she said for the first time after the Pathankot attack, Pakistan did not go to denial.

“We made a roadmap for friendship. Peace, but the roadmap cannot move one way. Terrorism and talks can't go together,” Swaraj said.

She added saying terror and talk cannot go on together, adding that the day terror stops, talks will start.

Swaraj asserted that even though Israel is India's friend, the country has pledged to never let down the Palestinian cause.

Praising India's foreign policy, Swaraj said it is why both America and Russia are India's friends.

