Poshan
Tennis: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Reach Quarterfinals Of Madrid Open Masters

Bopanna and Shapovalov will take on German duo of Alexander Zverev and Tim Puetz in the quarter-finals.

PTI 06 May 2021
The Indo-Canadian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov won their round of 16 match 6-3 6-4 on Wednesday.
Courtesy: Twitter (@Media_SAI)
2021-05-06T10:50:21+05:30

India's Rohan Bopanna combined with his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov to stun top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in straight sets and reach the men's doubles quarterfinals of Madrid Open Masters 1000 tournament. (More Sports News)

This was the 41-year-old Bopanna's first win on the ATP tour in 2021.

The Indo-Canadian duo won their round of 16 match 6-3 6-4 on Wednesday.

Bopanna and Shapovalov will take on German duo of Alexander Zverev and Tim Puetz in the quarter-finals.

"A superb victory by #TOPSAthlete tennis player @rohanbopanna and his partner @denis_shapo who beat World #1 men's doubles pair of Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the @MutuaMadridOpen," Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

