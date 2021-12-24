Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Temperature settles above freezing point in Kashmir

The officials said owing to the cloud cover, the minimum temperature across Kashmir, except Gulmarg and Pahalgam, settled above the freezing point on Thursday night.

Temperature settles above freezing point in Kashmir
The MeT Office has predicted a western disturbance of greater intensity during December 26-28. AP Photo /Dar Yasin

Trending

Temperature settles above freezing point in Kashmir
outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T11:42:38+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 11:42 am

The minimum temperature at most places in Kashmir settled above the freezing point, even as the weatherman has forecast light to moderate snowfall at isolated places in the Union Territory over two days from Sunday, officials said on Friday.

Many areas in the higher reaches of the valley, including the Gulmarg resort, had received snowfall on Thursday. Srinagar recorded a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday night – slightly down from the previous night's 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius – down from 0.3 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The mercury in Gulmarg settled at a low of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius as compared to the previous night's minus 3.7 degrees Celsius. The MeT Office said a spell of greater intensity than Thursday's is most likely during December 26-28.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

"A western disturbance of greater intensity is likely during 26 (evening) to 28 (forenoon). Due to this, light to moderate snowfall (two to three inches) in plains of Kashmir, moderate to heavy over higher reaches of J-K, Zojila-Minamarg axis, and light snowfall at scattered places of Ladakh, especially Kargil-Zanskar area,” the weatherman said.

The 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' – which began on Tuesday – is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall. The 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Srinagar Weather: Cold & Coldwave Snowfall Dal Lake
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

India-China Ties In Deep Freeze, Only Modi And Xi Can Now Break The Deadlock

India-China Ties In Deep Freeze, Only Modi And Xi Can Now Break The Deadlock

Seema Guha / 2022 will see more of the same in India-China ties as Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to punish India for joining the US-led effort to contain China.

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

Rakhi Bose / As the temperatures dip to single digits, Delhi's homeless find relief in its 'rain baseras' or shelther homes. We went around to take a look.

REPLUG | 'Prime Minister Kapil Paaji Ka Jawab Nahin ...'

REPLUG | 'Prime Minister Kapil Paaji Ka Jawab Nahin ...'

Ajith Pillai / As 83 opens to the public on Friday, here's an imaginary and fun story of what 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning Kapil Dev could have been apart from playing and talking cricket.

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Outlook Web Desk / Three back-to-back incidents in Punjab have once again stirred a long-simmering controversy around what usually defines 'sacrilege'.

Advertisement