Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Her Deepest Darkest Family Secrets On 'Bigg Boss 15'

'Big Boss 15' fame Tejasswi Prakash recalls how she would travel to Dubai every 6 months to meet her father, also revealing that she is a resident of the UAE, but holds the citizenship of India.

Prakash was seen sitting and chatting with contestants Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sahejpal and opened up about her childhood and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

In a video on Voot, the actress told how her parents successfully maintained a long-distance marriage for a few years after their marriage. She also remembered how relatives would hound her mother, and tell her that she's been abandoned by her husband when this was not the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

And in a similar moment, she recalled, "My Dad went back to Dubai a week after their marriage and did not return for a year and half. My Mother would feel terrible when relatives would say all kinds of things to her. But my parents were determined and kept their marriage alive via long distance. They would write letters to one another and pick a time to make ISD calls to stay in touch. My mother would go to PCOs and even though international calls were very expensive at that time, she would still make them happen."

Prakash who is inspired and proud of her parents went on and said that, "Eventually, after a year or so, my Father managed to settle himself down, bought a house and a car and then brought my Mom there," she concluded.