'Murderer' Out On Bail Sets Sister-In-Law On Fire For Not Letting Him Steal LPG Cylinder

A woman was set on fire by her husband's younger brother at her house in Lakshmi Nagar locality in Saravanamapatti area of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment after sustaining severe burn injuries late Thursday.

How it happened

Police said the 32-year-old accused, identified K Kumaravel, had murdered his father Krishnan in 2019, following which he was arrested. Later, he was released from jail on conditional bail. On Thursday night, he attempted to steal a cooking gas cylinder from his brother Sakthivel's home.

Sakthivel and his wife noticed and tried to prevent the theft. Kumaravel then set Sakthivel's wife on fire after dousing her with petrol.

"When Sakthivel and his wife stopped him (from stealing the LPG cylinder), Kumaravel took petrol from a vehicle, poured it on his sister-in-law, and set her ablaze. He ran away from the place after the deed," a report by The Times of India quoted a police officer as saying.

The woman sustained severe burns. She was dashed to Coimbatore Medical College and hospital for treatment. The police, on the basis of the complaint filed by Sakthivel, have booked Kumaravel for an attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code.

Another incident

In another incident, a woman and her son were charred to death after her second husband allegedly set them afire while they were sleeping in their house in Maduravoyal locality in Chennai.

Police said the accused identified as Makbul Ali, was addicted to alcohol. He troubled his wife Begum by asking her for money to buy liquor. This led to frequent fights between them. After a similar fight, Begum did not allow him to enter the house. Late in the night, he saw that the window was open, Begum and her son were sleeping near the window. He poured thinner on them and set them ablaze.

