Suzuki Burgman Street Unofficial Bookings Begin

Suzuki unveiled its premium 125cc scooter, the Burgman Street, at the Auto Expo in February this year. Now, the Japanese brand seems to be finally ready to launch the scooter as select dealerships have begun accepting unofficial bookings for the maxi-styled scooter. According to our sources, the booking amount varies from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 depending on the dealer, and the waiting period is likely to be around a month. While there is no information about the scooter’s price, we expect it to cost around Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom).

The design of the Burgman Street draws inspiration from the bigger Burgman scooters that are popular in the European markets. It not only looks modern, but is packed with practical features as well. To start with, there’s an all LED headlamp unit and a windshield on the front apron. There’s even a digital instrument console derived from the Suzuki Gixxer. It also gets a remote access key slot, which makes its way from the Suzuki Access. There are pockets behind the front apron to store your knick knacks, and a stretched out floorboard for a more relaxed riding posture. We expect the underseat storage to be the best in class, with mobile charging socket coming in as standard.

The Burgman Street shares the 124.3cc air-cooled, single-cylinder SOHC engine with the Access 125. It is good for 8.7PS of peak power at 7000rpm and 10.2Nm of maximum torque at 5000rpm.

The Burgman Street has a ground clearance of 160mm and a seat height of 780mm, which should make it accessible for most riders. It offers a Fuel tank capacity of 5.6-litres and the kerb weight is expected to be around 110kg. Like the Access, the Burgman Street runs on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels.

Suspension duties are managed by telescopic front forks and a hydraulic monoshock unit at the rear. And since Suzuki recently introduced Combined Braking System with the Access, expect to find this safety feature in the Burgman Street as well. For braking, the scooter will get drum brakes on both wheels, with the option of a front disc brake variant as well. When launched, the Suzuki Burgman Street will lock horns with the Honda Grazia (Rs 63,448 for Disc variant) and TVS Ntorq (Rs 59,650). All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

