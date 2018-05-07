The Website
07 May 2018 Last Updated at 3:36 pm National

Supreme Court Transfers Kathua Gangrape-Murder Case To Pathankot Court

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image-PTI
2018-05-07T15:54:28+0530

The Supreme Court on Monday vacated the stay on the trial of the Kathua gangrape and murder case and transferred it outside Jammu and Kashmir to Pathankot in Punjab.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed that the trial in the case should be held in-camera and ordered that the trial be fast-tracked and conducted on a day-to-day basis to avoid any delay.

The top court also said the trial would be in accordance with the provisions of Ranbir Penal Code, applicable in Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court said the trial must be fair to the accused as well as the victim's family.

It also ordered continuation of security to the family members of the victim, family friends and lawyer representing them and directed translation of statements and records of the case from Urdu to English and also .

"The security provided to the juvenile accused will continue," a bench also comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra said. 

The girl's father had moved the apex court earlier, apprehending threat to the family, a friend and their lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat. A separate plea was also filed by two accused seeking that the trial in the case be held in Jammu and the probe handed over to the CBI.

The state police's Crime Branch, which probed the case, filed the main charge sheet against seven persons and a separate charge sheet against a juvenile in a court in Kathua district last week. The charge sheet revealed chilling details about how the girl was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and raped inside a place of worship before being killed.

 (With PTI inputs)

Kathua Rape Child Rape National

