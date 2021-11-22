Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Supreme Court Grants Protection From Arrest To Ex-Mumbai CP, Says Picture Is Very Disturbing

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and comprising Justice M.M. Sundresh said: "We do find the picture very disturbing. An earlier commissioner seems to show lack of faith in the police! We wonder what would happen to the common man and what kind of faith they would have in the police. The matter has become curiouser in the battle between the then home minister and the then police commissioner."

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh being taken to a hospital for his medical check-up, after his arrest in a money laundering case, in Mumbai. | PTI Photo

2021-11-22T21:45:03+05:30
Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 9:45 pm

On Monday, the Supreme Court termed the legal battle between former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh as "very disturbing", stating that a former commissioner seems to show lack of faith in the police. The top court also granted protection from arrest to Singh in the cases lodged against him in Maharashtra, and directed him to join the investigation.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and comprising Justice M.M. Sundresh said: "We do find the picture very disturbing. An earlier commissioner seems to show lack of faith in the police! We wonder what would happen to the common man and what kind of faith they would have in the police. The matter has become curiouser in the battle between the then home minister and the then police commissioner."

The bench added that the only question which has to be examined is whether in view of the CBI looking into the matter, the other aspects arising are also to be entrusted to the CBI. The bench said the stands of the CBI and the state government are also not known as the writ petition stands decided on a threshold point of sending it to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

He submitted that his client was broached by the commissioner, whom he handed over the charge, who advised him not to fight against the system and in effect withdraw the letter sent to the Chief Minister making complaints against Deshmukh, as otherwise the consequences could be varied.

Singh had levelled sensational charges of Rs 100 crore extortion against then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Bali urged the top court to allow Singh to appear before any officer of the court of the CBI.

On November 18, the Supreme Court had asked Singh's counsel to disclose which part of the world or the country he is in, and without these details, the court would not entertain his plea seeking protection.

The top court had directed Singh's counsel to disclose his location on Monday. Singh had moved the top court seeking protection in FIRs registered against him in Maharashtra.

-With PTI Inputs

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

