Supreme Court Dismisses All Petitions Asking For Probe Into Rafale Deal

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a group of petitions seeking court-monitored probe into the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France, in a deal worth Rs. 59,000 crore.

The apex court said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar Rafale deal.

"Questions raised on Rafale deal only after ex-French prez Hollande came out with statement, which can't be basis of judicial review," said SC.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it "sees no reason to intervene" in the defence deal as the four petitions sought a court-monitored probe into the deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets in a fly-away condition from Dassault Aviation.

The Centre had defended the deal while admitting that there was "no sovereign guarantee from France, but there is a letter of comfort..."

The petitions seeking the probe were filed by Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie, former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, advocates M.L.Sharma and Vineet Dhanda, and AAP lawmaker in Parliament Sanjay Singh.

The court during the hearing on the bunch of pleas had also interacted senior Indian Air Force (IAF) officers and enquired about the requirements of the force.

The IAF officers had emphasised in the apex court the need for induction of 'four plus or fifth' generation fighter aircraft like Rafale, which have niche stealth technology and enhanced electronic warfare capabilities.

The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation.

On pricing, the court reiterated that it wasn’t its job to examine specific financial details such as the cost of an individual aircraft.

"This is not the court's job to deal with pricing details of Rafale fighter jets," the apex court said.

