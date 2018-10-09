MeToo: Soha Ali Khan Says It Is Difficult To Be A Woman In India

﻿
With connection to the #MeToo Movement Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Chaudry came out to support the Tanushree Dutta

Outlook Web Bureau 09 October 2018
Soha Ali Khan Supports Tanushree Dutta
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-10-09T10:31:10+0530
Actress Soha Ali Khan has come forward in support of Tanushree Dutta by saying it is very difficult to be a woman in a country like India.

Soha was interacting with the media at the press conference of Saavn's 'No Filter Neha Season 3' along with Neha Dhupia, Sophie Chaudry, Angad Bedi and Gaurav Kapoor.

Reacting on the #MeToo movement which is gaining momentum in India after actress Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassing her on a film's set in 2008, Soha said: "It's wonderful that women are speaking out. It's very difficult sometimes to be a woman in a country like India as they go through a lot on a daily basis."

 Sophie Choudry also talked about #MeToo movement. She said, "The worst that is happening is that people are asking why Tanushree took 10 years to speak about the issue. I don't think she is doing this to gain publicity. Knowing Tanushree a little bit, I think she was on talk show and there she was asked why she quit acting in films and she gave clear answer of that question."

 "It takes a lot of courage to stand up and say that I wanted to tell my story so, I think women need to be supported and encouraged to do that," she said. "I completely stand by and support any woman who wants to share her story," Soha added.

Echoing the same sentiments, Neha Dhupia said, "Not just as an actor but as a woman, when I started reading and hearing about it, it made me angry and furious." 

"Sometimes, I see people are still questioning it but there is no need of questioning them. We have to believe them," she said.

IANS

 

READ MORE IN:
Soha Ali Khan Tanushree Dutta India Bollywood #MeToo moment Arts & Entertainment

