'More Power To You': Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthy Backs Priyanka Chopra's Grammys Look

Actress Priyanka Chopra's look in the Grammys award 2020 draped in white Ralph and Russo dress has prompted widespread criticisms and trolls on social media. While a section of people loved the outfit, some people said it was "too much".
The deep plunging neckline on the outfit turned out to be an eye-sore for many, leading to several unwelcoming comments on the actress such as she should dress appropriately for her age.
Designer Wendell Rodricks too criticized Chopra for the outfit in an Instagram post which has now been deleted.
There was however one person who backed Priyanka for her Grammy outfit, actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthy.
Taking to her Instagram handle, she slammed Rodricks for his remark. She shared a picture of Chopra and wrote, “Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues whose work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for. I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman. Women have been so enslaven by men’s opinion of how women should look this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world’s most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one,” she wrote.
Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues who's work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman Women have been so enslaven by men's opinion of how women should look this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world's most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one So dear men. We are not ur pre pubescent hipless perverted fantasy or your teenage gay boy flat chested contortion. We are real women, we have breasts, we have fat we have water retention and we rock and roll Because ...we are finally allowing ourselves as God intended us to be. Not how men fantasized us to be. We are flesh and blood and and glorious rolls of it. It gets even more beautiful when we have babies and the rolls grow - in direct adverse proportion to the dark areas in your primitive brain So dear ugly men get this. We are not our bodies We are our abilities. We are our talent. We are our own rock stars Would anybody have dared comment on a mans belly or appearance like this? God knows we see grotesque images of them everyday and all the time More power to you #PriyankaChopra. I'm going to flash my flabby baby stretch marks with confidence tomorow thanks to you. And may every girl and woman in the world grow your confidence too . Bless you âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ
Talking about if a man's belly is revealed, she wrote, So dear ugly men get this. We are not our bodies. We are our abilities. We are our talent. We are our own rock stars. Would anybody have dared comment on a man's belly or appearance like this? God knows we see grotesque images of them everyday and all the time. More power to you #PriyankaChopra."
