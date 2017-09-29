The Website
29 September 2017

Stone-Pelters Clash With Forces Near Jamia Masjid In Srinagar, One Hurt

The clash broke out as a group of youth indulged in stone pelting on security forces there
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
outlookindia.com
2017-09-29T18:24:15+0530

One person was injured today in a clash between stone-pelters and security forces in Nowhatta area of old Srinagar after the Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in the vicinity.

The clash broke out as a group of youth indulged in stone pelting on security forces there, a police official said.

He said the security forces fired tear gas shells to chase the stone-pelters but in vain.

Then they used pellet guns to bring the situation under control, the official said.

One youth, identified as Mudasir Ahmad, suffered multiple pellet injuries, the official said, adding he was rushed to SMHS hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a group of Shia mourners tried to take out a procession through Jehangir Chowk area in the heart of the city but they were stopped by the police who used batons to disperse them, the official said.

The police also took JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik into preventive custody from Abi Guzar area of the city.

Malik and his associate Bashir Ahmad were sent to Central Jail, Srinagar, on four days' judicial remand, a JKLF spokesman said.

PTI

Kashmir J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Srinagar

