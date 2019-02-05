Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Perera on Monday became only the second batsman to score two double hundreds in a single First-Class match.

The Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) batsman achieved the feat in their Super Eight match against Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) of the Premier League Tournament Tier A at Colombo.

The captain scored 201 runs off 203 balls in the first innings and then followed it up with 231 off 268 balls in the second innings in the drawn match.

Arthur Fagg of England is the only other player to have hit two double hundreds in a First-class match. Fagg, a Kent batsman, had scored 244 and 202 not out against Essex back in 1938.

Perera smashed a total of 40 boundaries and four sixes to amass a total of staggering 432 runs in two innings for his team. He is the only batsman in the Sri Lankan domestic circuit with two double centuries under his belt this season.

Who is Perera?

The 28-year-old batting all-rounder from Moratuwa has played four ODIs and two T20Is, scoring eight and 4 runs respectively. And no wicket to talk about.

But in the domestic circuit, he has a rather brilliant record. He has 6941 runs and 19 wickets in First-class

Perera made his international debut in March 2013 against Bangladesh in a T20I game in Pallekele.

Later that year, in July, he made ODI debut against South Africa at the same venue.

At the back of this rare feat, he may soon get a call from the Lankan selectors.

The Sri Lankan national team is in crisis. The Dinesh Chandimal-led outfit has lost both the Test matches in Australia heavily, by an innings and 40 runs at Brisbane and by 366 runs in Canberra.