Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, Live Streaming, 1st T20: When and Where to Watch The Match, Likely XIs

Pakistan are coming off a series win against a weakened South Africa and their next opponents - Zimbabwe- can also be considered lightweights. (More Cricket News)

While South Africa were affected by the exodus of five players to IPL, Zimbabwe are struggling to find their feet in the international cricket and especially in the shortest format of the game.

Zimbabwe, however, did well against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi in Tests but lost the T20 series 0-3.

Last time when Zimbabwe won in the shortest format of the game was way back in 2019 and that too against Singapore. Zimbabwe will be up against Babar Azam-led Pakistan who are coming off a 3-1 win over South Africa.

Babar has been a brilliant form having scored swashbuckling 122 of 59 balls as he led the side from front.

Azam top scored in the T20 series against the Proteas making 210 runs, while Mohammad Rizwan made 147 runs. Form bowling side, Hasan Ali snared seven wickets, while Mohammad Nawaz took five wickets.

The Harare Sports Club will host the three match T20 series followed by two Test matches.

Zimbabwe's has named 15-man squad for the series. There are three uncapped player in the Sean Williams- led side.

The three rookies include Tadiwanashe Marumani, fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga and offspinner Tapiwa Mufudza. Zimbabwe will be boosted by the return of Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine.

The matches will be played on April 21, 23 and 25 behind closed doors.

Match details

Match: 1st T20 between Zimbabwe and Pakistan

Timings: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club

Head-to-Head: Pakistan have won all the 14 T20 played between the two sides. Zimbabwe are still searching for their maiden win against Pakistan.

Telecast: No sports channel is carrying the live coverage of the series as of now in India, but fans can catch action on Fancode



Likely XIs:

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Sean Williams (c), Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe, Regis Chakabva (wk)



Pakistan: Md Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Md Hafeez, Haider Ali, Md Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

Squads:

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Haris Rauf

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine