Yuvraj Singh, 39, has joined the long list of sportsperson, who have come out in support of farmers' protest. (More Sports News)

Dedicating his birthday wish to the protesting farmers, Yuvraj said he prayed for speedy resolution of ongoing conflict between central government and farmers.



In a statement in social media, Yuvraj Singh also distanced himself from the statements of his father Yograj Singh who had supported sportspersons who were returning their awards in support of the agitation.

READ: Gul Panag: It Is Unfair To Call The Farmers' Protest Khalistan-Inspired

Yuvraj Singh said "Undoubtedly, farmers are the lifeblood of the nation and he believed that the problem could be resolved through peaceful dialogue."



The southpaw added, "Birthdays are an opportunity to fulfil a wish or desire and this birthday, rather than celebrating, I only wish and pray for a swift resolution of the ongoing talks between our farmers and our government."

"I am indeed saddened and upset by the statements made by Mr Yograj Singh. I wish to clarify that his remarks have been made in an individual capacity and my ideologies are not the same in any manner," Yuvraj posted on Twitter at the stroke of midnight



Yograj on Monday had backed the sportspersons who were returning their awards to show support with the protesting farmers.

ALSO READ: Former Boxing Coach GS Sandhu Offers To Return Dronacharya Award

Boxer Vijender Singh who had joined the agitation at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border),had said that he would return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in a show of solidarity with the farmers. Some sportspersons from Punjab and Haryana have also indicated that they are ready to return their awards.

The agitating farmers' concern is that these laws, aimed at reforming the sector, will eliminate the MSP and mandis that ensure their earning. But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their produce.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine