You'll Always Be In Our Hearts: Cricket World Mourns 'Guru' Ramakanth Achrekar's Demise

The Indian cricket fraternity on Wednesday mourned the demise of Ramakant Achrekar, the celebrated cricket coach credited for discovering legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Achrekar, who had been battling old age-related ailments for the past few days, died in Mumbai Wednesday. He was 87.

Tendulkar, in an emotional Tweet, wrote that "You'll always be in our hearts".

You’ll always be in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/0UIJemo5oM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2019

Batting great VVS Laxman termed Achrekar as someone who gave Indian cricket its "jewel".

"My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of #RamakantAchrekar Sir, who was instrumental in giving a jewel to Indian cricket," Laxman wrote on his Twitter handle.

My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of #RamakantAchrekar Sir , who was instrumental in giving a jewel to Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/qUZzG5Guf9 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 2, 2019

Expressing its condolences, the BCCI noted Achrekar's contribution to Indian cricket.

"The BCCI expresses its deepest sympathy on the passing of Dronacharya award-winning guru Shri Ramakant Achrekar," the BCCI tweeted.

The BCCI expresses its deepest sympathy on the passing of Dronacharya award-winning guru Shri Ramakant Achrekar. Not only did he produce great cricketers, but also trained them to be fine human beings. His contribution to Indian Cricket has been immense. pic.twitter.com/mK0nQODo6b — BCCI (@BCCI) January 2, 2019

"Not only did he produce great cricketers, but also trained them to be fine human beings. His contribution to Indian Cricket has been immense."

Former India pacer RP Singh also paid his homage to Achrekar.

"Sad to know that Ramakant Achrekar sir is no more. My homage to the great soul and condolences to the family," he tweeted.

Achrekar competed in just one first-class match in his playing career but discovered and shaped the biggest batsman in international cricket after Sir Donald Bradman in Tendulkar.

Tendulkar, who is now retired, owns almost all the batting records that were there for the taking in the game, including the highest runs in Tests (15,921) and ODIs (18,426).

Achrekar is best known for being his childhood coach and has always been acknowledged by the celebrated right-hander for the role he played in shaping his career as a child.

Tendulkar was coached by Achrekar at the Shivaji Park here.

Besides Tendulkar, he also coached some prominent players in Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe and Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

Former India coach Lalchand Rajput too condoled the demise of Achrekar.

"It's a very sad day for Indian and Mumbai cricket. One of the legends who had produced a lot of cricketers and coaches is no more with us," Rajput told reporters.

