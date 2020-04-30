April 30, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Yesterday Irrfan Khan, Today Rishi Kapoor: Virat Kohli Says 'It's Hard To Accept' In Emotional Outpouring

Yesterday Irrfan Khan, Today Rishi Kapoor: Virat Kohli Says 'It's Hard To Accept' In Emotional Outpouring

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's death a day after another Bollywood great, Irrfan Khan, died of cancer. India captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share his anguish and pay homage to the departed souls

Outlook Web Bureau 30 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Yesterday Irrfan Khan, Today Rishi Kapoor: Virat Kohli Says 'It's Hard To Accept' In Emotional Outpouring
Stills From D-Day: Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan
Screengrab: Twitter
Yesterday Irrfan Khan, Today Rishi Kapoor: Virat Kohli Says 'It's Hard To Accept' In Emotional Outpouring
outlookindia.com
2020-04-30T11:57:20+0530

Indian film industry lost two of its brightest stars within a day of each other. Legendary Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday, a day after Irrfan Khan had passed away. (More Cricket News)

India captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share his anguish and pay homage to the departed souls. He wrote: "This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace".

Rishi Kapoor, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018, died in a Mumbai hospital. He was 67.

Rishi, a third-generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, actor son Ranbir and daughter Ridhima.

On Wednesday, Irrfan died in a Mumbai hospital after a two-year fight with a rare form of cancer. He was 54.

Meanwhile, a picture of Irrfan and Rishi from D-Day is going viral on social media. In the movie, directed by Nikkhil Advani, Rishi played a gangster, Iqbal Seth Aka Goldman, based in Pakistan and Irrfan played the role of an undercover Indian intelligence officer Wali Khan.

Talking about his experience of working with Rishi, Irrfan had told Filmfare in an interview: "My cousin is his ultimate fan, though I have watched all his movies. I never thought I had it in me to be a Rishi Kapoor. He is hot liquid. He has worked on cultivating his craft so well and he is one of those stars you never have enough of, even if he is doing the same thing, movie after movie. I think that’s what makes his second innings so spectacular. He doesn’t have to be a star anymore, so he is having a blast being an actor."

 

Next Story >>

UK Athletics Hands Over Alberto Salazar File To British Anti-doping Agency

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan Mumbai Cricket Bollywood Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos