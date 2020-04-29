April 29, 2020
Sportspersons Condole Irrfan Khan's Death, Actor's Paan Singh Tomar Exposed Life Of Struggling Athletes

Irrfan Khan may have won awards for his sports biopic but the versatile actor once said that Olympic medals will remain a dream for Indians

Outlook Web Bureau 29 April 2020
Irrfan Khan as Paan Singh Tomar in the biopic.
Irrfan Khan, one of the finest and most versatile actors, will be missed. Indians from all walks of life, including sports stars, condoled the death of the actor, who lost his battle with a rare form of cancer. (More Sports News)

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar, captain Virat Kohli, opener Shikhar Dhawan, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, and all-rounder Suresh Raina were among the firsts to condoled the demise of the actor.

Khan was known for several blockbusters such as 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Maqbool,' 'Haider,' and 'Life of Pi'. But 'Paan Singh Tomar,' a biopic of a national champion who won the steeplechase event seven years in a row, probably remains his best work.

After the release of the movie, ahead of the London Olympic Games, he had said that he doesn't see India winning any medals.

"... if we do it would be because of extraordinary individual talent or because a participant from a well-to-do family has the advantage of resources. Otherwise, I don’t see a successful Games for the country, we just don’t match up to world standards,” rued the National Award-winning actor.

And the situation remains grim for Indian sports, overall, with dismal performances in the world's greatest stage over the years.

He also asked Sports Ministry to help Indian athletes, who "struggle for two meals a day" once "their careers are over".

Irrfan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, is survived by his wife Sutapa and his sons Babil and Ayaan.

It is the second tragedy for the family in less than a week.

The family had lost the actor's mother, 95-year-old Saeeda Begum, in Jaipur just four days ago and could not attend the funeral because of the nationwide lockdown.

