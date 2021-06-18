WTC Final, IND Vs NZ: Fuming Fans Roast ICC As Met Predicts More Rain In Southampton

June 18, 2021
With gloomy weather forecast, the ICC World Test Championship 2021 final match between India and New Zealand is likely to see very limited action

18 June 2021
A cricket fan waits for the start of play of the ICC World Test Championship 2021 final between India and New Zealand in Southampton on July 18.
The opening day's play of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was washed out on Friday. After hours of patient wait, umpires Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth called off the game at 7:20 pm IST, leaving fans fuming with the ICC's choice of Southampton as the venue for the eagerly-awaited match.

The ICC, announcing the abandonment of the day's play, wrote in a Twitter post: "Due to persistent rain, play has been abandoned on day one of the #WTC21 Final in Southampton."

Now, as per ICC playing conditions guidelines for the WTC final, the reserve sixth day can come into effect with six hours of play lost on Day 1 itself. But the forecast for the following days also look gloomy.

Reacting the ICC post, fans lambast the sports' governing body. One wrote: "The hilarious part is that there won't be any rain after the 5th day of the Finals".

Here are a few more, including the once from the cricket boards of the comprting teams:

It's reported that the Indian cricket board (BCCI) was taken into confidence by both the ICC and England and Wales Cricket Board before they finalised the venue which also has a five-star facility within the premises, helping create a tight bio-secure bubble.

