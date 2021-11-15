Advertisement
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

WTA Finals: Garbine Muguruza Beats Anett Kontaveit To Reach Semifinals

The semifinals will be played on Tuesday. The WTA Finals are being played in Guadalajara, Mexico for this year only, with the event scheduled to return to Shenzhen, China in 2022.

WTA Finals: Garbine Muguruza Beats Anett Kontaveit To Reach Semifinals
Spain's Garbine Muguruza celebrates after defeating Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic during the WTA Finals tennis match in Guadalajara, Mexico on November 12. | AP Photo

Trending

WTA Finals: Garbine Muguruza Beats Anett Kontaveit To Reach Semifinals
outlookindia.com
2021-11-15T11:12:29+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 11:12 am

Garbine Muguruza ended Anett Kontaveit's 12-match winning streak with a 6-4, 6-4 victory on Sunday that propelled her into the semifinals at the WTA Finals. (More Tennis News)

Muguruza, who will be playing in her first semifinals of this tournament since 2015, needed the win to advance to the semifinals at the expense of Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova. Anett Kontaveit was already assured of a spot in the semifinal before her last group-stage match.

Garbine Muguruza avenged a recent loss to Anett Kontaveit, who beat her in just 48 minutes in the Kremlin Cup quarterfinals in Moscow last month.

“I have been improving and found myself, today I knew that it was a must win match and went out to get it”, Muguruza said.

“I had to end Anett´s streak, she was like invincible in the tour and fortunately I did it”.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Garbine Muguruza had an early break and then saved two break points to take the first set against Anett Kontaveit, who never appeared settled in the night match.

“She was not a the top of her game tonight, I could see it, maybe been already qualified to the semifinals had something to do with it”, added Muguruza.

WTA Finals are played in a round-robin format with the top two players from each group advancing.

The semifinals will be played on Tuesday and the final is set for Wednesday at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis in Zapopan.

Karolina Pliskova rallied from a set and a break down to beat Barbora Krejcikova 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the earlier match to maintain a chance of reaching the semifinal, but was eliminated with Garbine Muguruza's win.

“Obviously horrible start, horrible first set. I think was combination of both me not playing really well and (her) playing just amazing,” Pliskova said.

“I´m just proud that I was able to reset and start from zero and find a bit my game, although it was not great.”

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova finished the singles tournament 0-3, but remains alive in the doubles along with Katerina Siniakova.

“I think I had amazing season. I was doing really well throughout the season and right now it’s very disappointing,” Krejcikova said.

“I really want to do well in doubles with my partner. I´ll just keep going, stay focused.”

 WTA Finals are being played in Guadalajara for this year only, with the event scheduled to return to Shenzhen, China in 2022.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Karolina Pliskova Garbine Muguruza Barbora Krejcikova Mexico Other Sports Tennis WTA Finals Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Brazilian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Ends 'Hardest Weekend' With Stunning Win

Brazilian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Ends 'Hardest Weekend' With Stunning Win

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Serbia Shock Portugal To Qualify Alongside Spain, Croatia

NZ Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021: In Big Australian Win Mitchell Marsh Reminds Of Carlos Brathwaite’s Heroics

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Russia's Own Goal Helps Croatia Qualify

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Spain Edge Sweden 1-0 To Qualify

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Lionel Messi's Argentina To Clash Vs Qualified Brazil

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Serbia Stun Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal With Late Goal

David Warner Wasn't Done, Writing Him Off Was Like Poking The Bear: Aaron Finch After AUS T20 World Cup Win

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

Advertisement

More from Sports

NZ Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final: Gracious In Defeat, Kane Williamson Says There Are Only Two Possible Outcomes

NZ Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final: Gracious In Defeat, Kane Williamson Says There Are Only Two Possible Outcomes

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh Power Australia To Maiden T20 World Cup Title In Dubai

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh Power Australia To Maiden T20 World Cup Title In Dubai

David Warner Says He 'Wanted To Put On A Spectacle' At T20 World Cup

David Warner Says He 'Wanted To Put On A Spectacle' At T20 World Cup

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Name 32-man Squad For New Indian Super League Season

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Name 32-man Squad For New Indian Super League Season

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Air Quality Will Continue To Remain Bad In Coming Winters: 5 Key Reasons

Delhi Air Quality Will Continue To Remain Bad In Coming Winters: 5 Key Reasons

Sharmila Bhowmick / Centre For Science and Environment (CSE) tells Outlook, unless the government builds infrastructure, winter pollution issue in Delhi will remain a constant, annual problem.

Startup Army Is Airborne: A Range Of Solutions To Beat Toxic Air

Startup Army Is Airborne: A Range Of Solutions To Beat Toxic Air

Jyotika Sood / Many Indian startups have been looking for personalised solutions to cope with air pollution in the past five years.

T20 World Cup Final: Marsh Reminds Of Brathwaite

T20 World Cup Final: Marsh Reminds Of Brathwaite

Outlook Web Bureau / Mitchell Marsh (77 not out off 50 balls) anchored Australia to their maiden ICC men's T20 World Cup title in Dubai against New Zealand.

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network

Naseer Ganai / The INTACH dossier, the copy of which is with Outlook, reads, Kashmiri Craftspeople owe much in their artistic proclivity to the 14th-15th c. period of royal patronage in Kashmir.

Advertisement