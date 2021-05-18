May 18, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Wriddhiman Saha Recovers From COVID-19, To Be Available For Tour Of England, WTC Final

Wriddhiman Saha Recovers From COVID-19, To Be Available For Tour Of England, WTC Final

Saha has reached his home in Kolkata after completing over a fortnight-long quarantine at a Delhi hotel. He was named in the England-bound squad subject to fitness.

PTI 18 May 2021, Last Updated at 11:43 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Wriddhiman Saha Recovers From COVID-19, To Be Available For Tour Of England, WTC Final
Wriddhiman Saha will have to return another negative RT-PCR test before joining the pre-departure bio-bubble in Mumbai.
File Photo
Wriddhiman Saha Recovers From COVID-19, To Be Available For Tour Of England, WTC Final
outlookindia.com
2021-05-18T11:43:23+05:30

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has recovered from COVID-19 and will be available for India's tour of England next month. (More Cricket News)

Saha has reached his home in Kolkata after completing over a fortnight-long quarantine at a Delhi hotel. He was picked for the England-bound squad subject to fitness.

The 36-year-old was among the players who contracted the dreaded virus in the currently-suspended Indian Premier league while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Wriddhiman is back home yesterday after two and half weeks of hotel quarantine in Delhi," a source close to the player told PTI.

Saha will have to return another negative RT-PCR test before joining the pre-departure bio-bubble in Mumbai, where the squad will undergo hard quarantine before boarding the flight to England.

India are scheduled to take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final from June 18 in Southampton.

The five-Test series against England is to be held in August.

Just four days back, Saha had received conflicting results in two coronavirus tests, which prolonged his isolation.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IND Vs NZ, WTC Final: New Zealand Skipper Kane Williamson Says, Fantastic Challenge To Play Against India

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Wriddhiman Saha Kolkata India national cricket team Cricket Sports COVID-19 SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos